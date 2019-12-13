About 170 tanks and up to 200 combat vehicles to arrive in Belarus from Russia

About 170 tanks and up to 200 armored vehicles, as well as up to 100 guns and mortars will arrive in Belarus from Russia to deploy as part of a regional grouping of forces. TASS wrote this with reference to the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Valery Revenko.



"The total number of troops on the way to Belarus will amount to 9,000 personnel, about 170 tanks, up to 200 armored combat vehicles, and up to 100 guns and mortars of caliber over 100 mm," he wrote on his Twitter page.



