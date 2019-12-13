More than Br130 thousand to be allocated from the President's special fund to support talented youth and creative groups

On August 9, the Head of State Alexander Lukashenko signed an order to finance the expenses of the Special Fund of the President of Belarus to support talented youth. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

In 2023, Br740 thousand will be allocated from the republican budget at the expense of the reserve fund of the President for these purposes.

The order also approves the decision of the council of the special fund, according to which more than Br130 thousand will be allocated to support 33 representatives of talented youth and 5 creative teams - winners of international and national competitions and festivals.