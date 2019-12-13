3.40 RUB
More than Br130 thousand to be allocated from the President's special fund to support talented youth and creative groups
On August 9, the Head of State Alexander Lukashenko signed an order to finance the expenses of the Special Fund of the President of Belarus to support talented youth. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.
In 2023, Br740 thousand will be allocated from the republican budget at the expense of the reserve fund of the President for these purposes.
The order also approves the decision of the council of the special fund, according to which more than Br130 thousand will be allocated to support 33 representatives of talented youth and 5 creative teams - winners of international and national competitions and festivals.
The order of the head of state is aimed at creating conditions for the search, development and training of talented young people, stimulating their creative activity, professional growth and formation.
