Due to bad weather, power supply disrupted in more than 800 settlements of Belarus
The consequences of the storm wind are being eliminated in Belarus. Over the past day, power supply was disrupted in more than 800 settlements. Bobruisk, Pukhovichi, Baranovichi, Gomel and Minsk districts suffered the most from the consequences of bad weather. Falling trees and branches on power lines were the main cause of blackouts.
In Mogilev Region, as a result of bad weather, power supply to 128 settlements was disrupted. The strong wind damaged the roofs of 17 buildings. These are 10 buildings of the agricultural enterprise in Goretsky district, 2 buildings of Mstislavl special boarding school, 3 buildings of the state farm in Bobruisk district, two residential buildings in Glusk and Osipovichi. Emergency Situations Ministry units made 66 trips to clean up the fallen trees. Fallen trunks damaged two residential houses and three passenger cars in Mogilev, Bobruisk and Shklov.
Wind gusts, which raged in Grodno all weekend, reached 24 meters per second. 93 fallen trees were recorded, 85 of them on the roadway and private farms. Power supply was disrupted in more than 450 settlements. The restoration work is ongoing.
