2019 election campaign. Pickets and meetings with voters organized throughout the country

Less than a week remains before the main voting day in parliamentary elections. The election campaign is in its active phase.

Pickets in support of potential parliamentarians have been organized throughout the country. Candidates hold personal meetings with voters at schools, social facilities and enterprises, where they share their plans and ideas. 523 candidates applied for the position in the House of Representatives. The main voting day is Sunday, November 17.

