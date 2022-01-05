Changes in Belarus Tax Code

Belarus has changed its approaches to taxation. Thus, the simplified system for individual entrepreneurs is only available for those engaged in tourism, medical services, catering, computer programming, passenger and cargo transportation. The rest will pay income tax. Another innovation that is important not only for business: the property tax will be charged starting from the first apartment in ownership.



Some innovations will take effect in the middle of the year. For example, starting July 1, foreign companies and entrepreneurs who sell goods in online stores will pay VAT.



