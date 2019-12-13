Amendments to law on free economic zones adopted by parliamentarians

The changes in the law on free economic zones were adopted in the second reading by parliamentarians. The transfer of the President's powers on changing the boundaries of free economic zones to the government is going to speed up the decision making necessary for business development. It will remove the existing administrative barriers. The task of innovations is to intensify the investment activity of business entities and accelerate the implementation of new investment projects.



The House of Representatives also approved the bill on the genocide of the Belarusian people in two readings at once, and the budget for the next year was considered in the first reading.



