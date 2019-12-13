3.42 RUB
Changes to legislation to be introduced in first quarter of 2021
There must be a legal response to every destructive action, and all attacks against the state must be clearly and quickly suppressed. This also applies to foreign coordinators of anti-government policy. Alexander Lukashenko's position remains unchanged: destabilizing the internal situation in Belarus is a way to Russia.
Recent events leave no doubt about that. Attempts to destabilize the situation in the Union space will continue further, the President is sure. And Belarus should be ready for this, including in the legal field.
