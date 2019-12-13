Famous athletes sign an open appeal to the public

You can't take away the dream of performing at the Olympics! With this message, many Belarusian athletes signed an open appeal to the public. Athletes from abroad do not understand the calls from abroad to deprive our team of the opportunity to perform at the upcoming Olympics under the national flag. Among those who have already signed the appeal, Olympic champion of different generations - Anton Kushnir and Nikolai Alekhin, both young athletes and those who have already finished their careers.

The appeal can be signed by any employee of the sports industry in any of the Republican Olympic Training Centers, as well as at the headquarters of the National Olympic Committee.



