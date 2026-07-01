The Slovak Parliament has passed an unprecedented law – introducing an article on the desecration of monuments into the Criminal Code. Jaroslav Demian, Chairman of the Slovak Union of Anti-Fascist Fighters, explained what prompted society to do this in an interview with "Aktualny Interview."

The amendments to the law propose increasing penalties for the desecration and damage of military graves, monuments, and cemeteries. This, according to the interviewee, was required by the situation in Slovakia due to the increasing incidence of damage to memorial sites.

However, neighboring Slovakia are countries where the destruction of Soviet monuments is practically state policy. "We work closely with similar organizations in the Czech Republic and Poland. They share our views on the removal of monuments to World War II heroes. We are convinced that this is unacceptable, and we have the power and influence to ensure that similar laws are adopted in other countries sooner or later," said the chairman of the Slovak Union of Anti-Fascist Fighters.

Today, they are trying to rewrite history, erasing the heroism of the Soviet people, the people who fought side by side with the Soviet people to achieve victory. "Why is this? A long period separates us from the Great Patriotic War. And, unfortunately, all these years we haven't paid enough attention to education, haven't taught the younger generation enough about those historic events, haven't sufficiently passed on to the youth the legacy of their fathers and grandfathers who fought in the Great Patriotic War or the Slovak National Uprising," says Jaroslav Demian, explaining the root of the problem.

He suggested that this is precisely why it's so easy for young people to twist history, rewrite it, distort facts, and treat such horrific events as the desecration of monuments lightly. The interviewee sees the mission of the Slovak Union of Anti-Fascist Fighters as working with young people and communicating the truth about the war's events.

Whether we like it or not, fertile ground for fascism still exists in our world.

"There are people who yearn for its revival. I am very glad that today in Belarus, the process of preserving memory is progressing successfully, the memory of those who died in the Great Patriotic War is honored, and the heroes are remembered together with children and the younger generation," concluded Jaroslav Demian.