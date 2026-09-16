Journalism Community Condemns YouTube’s Blocking of Belarusian Media, BSU Dean Says

MINSK, September 16 — The blocking of Belarusian media channels has been commented on by Elizaveta Khmel, dean of the Faculty of Journalism at Belarusian State University.

“The entire journalistic community firmly condemns YouTube’s actions toward our mass media and regards this as unprecedented interference in our information space,” she said.

Khmel attributed the popularity of domestic media to the genuine affection Belarusians have for these outlets. Citizens, she said, traditionally choose the First National Channel of Belarusian Radio, love the Culture channel and gladly switch on radio stations in their cars.

The faculty head also stressed that the journalism school’s priority is a strict observance of professional standards, responsible journalism and honest rules for the work of digital platforms.