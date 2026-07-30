July 30 Marks World Day against Trafficking in Persons

July 30 marks the World Day against Trafficking in Persons 2026. It was established by the UN General Assembly in 2013 at the initiative of Belarus, and was first observed a year later.

The main goal of the day is to draw attention to one of the most dangerous forms of transnational crime, protect victims, and unite states' efforts in the fight against human trafficking.

In 2026, the campaign theme is "Trapped by Fraud." It focuses on criminal schemes that deceive people into engaging in illegal activities online. In anticipation of the commemorative date, an international meeting was held at the Vienna International Centre at the initiative of Belarus. Representatives of UN member states, international organizations, and the expert community discussed new forms of human trafficking and measures to combat criminal schemes in the digital environment.