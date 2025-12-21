"Just Gorgeous": Visitors to My Belarus Exhibition Cannot Hide Their Emotions

The "My Belarus" exhibition opened at the Minsk International Exhibition Center in time for the Belarusian People's Congress. It features industry-specific displays as well as the tourism and cultural potential of the regions.

Spanning over 30,000 square meters, the exhibition showcases the country's key achievements, from innovations in industry and robotics to advances in agriculture. Visitors can explore eight themed locations, interactive VR zones, and a digital map of the country's iconic landmarks.

"My Belarus" is more than just an exhibition; it's a high-tech journey into the future.

"We're very happy; my family and I came. We're absolutely thrilled with this exhibition! And the opportunity to create lithographs and engravings with your own hands is simply amazing," one of the visitor exclaims. "I liked that everything was divided into regions. That means we can see what's produced where. Very cool! I really liked the Grodno region. The castles were presented very well and everything was explained," a young man said.

Tatyana Zhukovskaya, Head of Administration at Belneftekhim Concern, explained that the company's stand displays samples of oil produced in the Republic of Belarus, as well as petroleum products sold to both the domestic and international markets.