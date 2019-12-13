National Library of Belarus presents restored book collection timed to 130th anniversary of Maksim Bogdanovich

The National Library of Belarus presents the “Lost Library of Maxim Bogdanovich”. The restored book collection of the innovator poet is timed to the 130th anniversary of the author. The collection was formed jointly with a branch of the State Museum of Belarusian Literature History after studying the archival documents and correspondence of the poet. The exposition includes book copies with Bogdanovich's autographs, Belarusian editions, newspapers, debut issues of other classics of national literature. Translations of the author's poetry into Slavic, European and Asian languages are exhibited as well.