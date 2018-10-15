EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than 400 electric charging stations to appear in Belarus by 2022

Belarus will develop infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. By 2022, more than 400 electric charging stations will appear in the country. This is provided for by the program of creating a state-owned charging network for electric vehicles approved by the Council of Ministers. The charging stations will be installed in Minsk, regional centers and on the roads of categories M and M / E. 

