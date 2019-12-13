Belarus plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030

By 2030, our country plans to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions by 35%, BelTA informs with reference to the consultant of the Department of regulation of the effects on the atmosphere, climate change and expertise of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus Natalia Klimenko.



"Belarus is a party to the Paris Agreement, as well as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Our country fulfills all its obligations under these agreements. I would like to point out that another national plan determining the level of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions was adopted within the framework of the Paris Agreement last year. At the moment, by 2030 it is planned to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% compared to the level of emissions in 1990, with the projected economic growth. Fulfillment of these obligations will be carried out during the implementation of government programs and strategies for the sustainable development of our country," said the expert.



By the way, in 2021 an agreement was signed by the heads of the EAEU states, in which the parties made commitments to cooperate and make joint decisions to implement the provisions of the Paris Agreement. In the course of this, a road map was developed. To date, the first package of measures to ensure the implementation of the climate agenda in the territory of the EAEU has already been approved.



Natalya Klimenko noted that the task of the Ministry of Environment is to create conditions for the preservation of air quality and to regulate emissions.



"The total emission of pollutants into the atmospheric air in 2021 amounted to 1193 thousand tons in physical terms. This is 10% less than the 2010 level and 5% less than the 2015 level. The construction of gas cleaning equipment, transition to carbon-neutral, environmentally friendly fuels and raw materials, development of electric transport and many others make it possible to achieve this reduction," she noted.



Today the Ministry of Natural Resources is working on the law on the protection of atmospheric air, a new version of this document has already been prepared. The law will improve environmental protection activities and ensure even greater reduction of emissions into the atmosphere. Also the norms and regulations on environmental safety in terms of protection of atmospheric air are being developed. According to the expert, Belarus studied international experience while preparing these documents.



"Among other things, Belarus has carried out a global work to refuse ozone-depleting substances and to withdraw their production. So, when the Montreal Protocol was adopted, the consumption of ozone-depleting substances amounted to about 3 thousand tons. At the moment we do not import such substances and we meet the requirements for refueling and maintenance of the remaining equipment by recycled, recovered ozone-depleting substances," explained Klimenko.



