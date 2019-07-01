3.39 RUB
"Belarus remembers" event timed to 75th anniversary of liberation
Belarus is going to celebrate the main national holiday, the Independence Day. We will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation from the Nazi invaders. Festive celebrations, concerts and, of course, the military parade will make part of "Belarus remembers" event.
Memorial ceremonies will be held in the regions tomorrow. And on July 3, the legendary banner of the citadel will be carried to the Ceremonial Square of Brest Fortress. The soldiers defended it at the cost of their own lives and managed to hide it from the enemy.
