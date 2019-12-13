3.43 RUB
Material assistance to be provided to veterans of Great Patriotic War and certain categories of citizens for 75th anniversary of Victory
Veterans of the Great Patriotic War and certain categories of citizens will receive one-time financial assistance for the 75th anniversary of the Victory. The decree was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko. They plan to pay aid from April 1 to May 1 next year. It will be received by about 20,000 people. Material assistance will be provided differentially. Heroes of the Soviet Union will receive 2,500 rubles at a time. Assistance in the amount of 1700 rubles will be provided to people with disabilities and war veterans. The survivors of Leningrad siege will be paid 900 rubles, and 700 rubles will be paid to families of soldiers who died or went missing during the war years, as well as to former prisoners of concentration camps.
