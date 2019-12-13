PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
NAS of Belarus joins action "Belarus remembers. We remember everyone"

The leadership of the National Academy of Sciences joined action "Belarus remembers. We remember everyone" today. Representatives of the department, whose employees fought on the fronts and in partisan detachments, honored the memory of those who did not survive the Victory at obelisk in Uruchye. The monument was erected in honor of Soviet prisoners of war, partisans and civilians.

