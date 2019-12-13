3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
NAS of Belarus joins action "Belarus remembers. We remember everyone"
The leadership of the National Academy of Sciences joined action "Belarus remembers. We remember everyone" today. Representatives of the department, whose employees fought on the fronts and in partisan detachments, honored the memory of those who did not survive the Victory at obelisk in Uruchye. The monument was erected in honor of Soviet prisoners of war, partisans and civilians.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All