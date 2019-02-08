EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than 100 Minsk residents join action Go To Work by Bicycle in Winter

An action for fans of cycling is held in the world today. Despite the winter weather, its participants have to come to work by bicycle. Every year more and more people do not leave their bikes for the winter. Everyone who took advantage of the ecologically friendly transport today was treated to coffee or tea with sweets.

The winter campaign is held in the world for the seventh time. Last year, it was officially joined by 335 Belarusians.

