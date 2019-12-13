3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
K. Gasanov: Terrorism and radical Islamic ideology are the main risks of the crisis in Afghanistan
Thousands of people are trying to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power. And there are big risks here. First, the penetration of terrorist groups into our territories. Second, the spread of radical Islamic ideology. Therefore, it is very important to preserve the integrity of our borders.
Kamran Gasanov, PhD in political sciences, expert of the Russian Council on International Affairs, senior lecturer of the Department of Theory and History of Journalism at RUDN University, shared this opinion with our TV channel.
This is a very serious problem, because we remember from the refugee crisis in Europe that militants often infiltrate under the guise of refugees. Even if we take these people voluntarily, pitying them, they need to be very clearly checked, because some ISIS and Al-Qaeda fighters are still in Afghanistan and they can go through the borders, both illegally and legally. The Taliban until they stabilize their power is unlikely to irritate the outside world. At the moment no one has recognized them, not even Pakistan, which is their paramount ally. They need to show the world that they are good guys, that you can deal with them, you can invest in their economy. They do not aim at spreading their ideology, as ISIS, in order to gain recognition in return and expand their economic contacts. But once this regime stabilizes, there will be a turning point. I think that the CSTO, Russia, and the countries that are members of the CSTO, including Belarus, which now has problems with Iraqi migrants, should send clear signals to the Taliban regime that any kind of such provocations will be severely suppressed, up to the use of force. This is our security and we cannot joke with it, because it is very dangerous.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All