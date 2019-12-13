K. Gasanov: Terrorism and radical Islamic ideology are the main risks of the crisis in Afghanistan

This is a very serious problem, because we remember from the refugee crisis in Europe that militants often infiltrate under the guise of refugees. Even if we take these people voluntarily, pitying them, they need to be very clearly checked, because some ISIS and Al-Qaeda fighters are still in Afghanistan and they can go through the borders, both illegally and legally. The Taliban until they stabilize their power is unlikely to irritate the outside world. At the moment no one has recognized them, not even Pakistan, which is their paramount ally. They need to show the world that they are good guys, that you can deal with them, you can invest in their economy. They do not aim at spreading their ideology, as ISIS, in order to gain recognition in return and expand their economic contacts. But once this regime stabilizes, there will be a turning point. I think that the CSTO, Russia, and the countries that are members of the CSTO, including Belarus, which now has problems with Iraqi migrants, should send clear signals to the Taliban regime that any kind of such provocations will be severely suppressed, up to the use of force. This is our security and we cannot joke with it, because it is very dangerous.

