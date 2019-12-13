К. Lebedeva on working conditions of journalists at Belarusian-Polish border

Several film crews of the Agency of TN News work on the border day and night in difficult field conditions, on the frontline, recording every detail. And although they are not the participants, they took a beating as well. The Polish law enforcement officers were aiming at the press, thus breaking a dozen of laws, although the law does not exist for them, as even the EU has lost its ability to impose pressure on the Polish Republic.

“Yesterday my colleagues, performing their duties as journalists, became a target for the Polish law enforcement," says Ksenia Lebedeva. This is not my speculation, they felt it on their skin and eyes".

The international documents, which regulate journalists' work in conflict zones, say that journalists are virtually untouchable. For example, Article 79 of the Additional Protocol (I) to the Geneva Conventions stipulates that journalists have the same rights and the same degree of protection as civilians in international armed conflicts.

And by the way, there are now more than 20 foreign media representatives working there. Among them, there are representatives of the BBC, CNN, Xinhua, Aljazeera and Russian media. But there is no Polish media. But why did the Polish military target the press?