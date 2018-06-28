Wreath from Embassy of Belarus laid at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

A memorial wreath from the Embassy of Belarus was laid today at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. The ceremony is dedicated to the Independence Day of our country. On July 3, 74 years ago, Minsk was liberated from the Nazi invaders during the operation Bagration. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is located in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin walls. Diplomats, military leaders, parliamentarians laid flowers to the music of a military band performing the hymn of Belarus.