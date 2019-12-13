PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

К. Molchanov: telegram channels controlled from abroad

Interference from abroad in the internal affairs of Belarus is also done through social networks. Some analysts have already dubbed it a "telegram revolution". But there's nothing new about it. Such an opinion was expressed by Ukrainian political scientist Kirill Molchanov.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All