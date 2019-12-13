3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian venues to join "Night of Museums" Saturday
Tonight, the Belarusian exhibition venues will join the "Night of Museums". It is a worldwide campaign timed to the International Day of Museums celebrated on May 18. Traditionally, tonight the exhibitions will be available for visitors after sundown. Museums have prepared a special program with different formats. It's not only new exhibitions, but also interactive programs, master classes, quests, games and concerts. "The Night of Museums" in Belarus will be held for the 17th time. In total, there are about 160 museums in our country. The most visited ones are the Brest Hero Fortress memorial, Gomel Palace and Garden Complex and the Great Patriotic War Museum.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All