Belarusian venues to join "Night of Museums" Saturday

Tonight, the Belarusian exhibition venues will join the "Night of Museums". It is a worldwide campaign timed to the International Day of Museums celebrated on May 18. Traditionally, tonight the exhibitions will be available for visitors after sundown. Museums have prepared a special program with different formats. It's not only new exhibitions, but also interactive programs, master classes, quests, games and concerts. "The Night of Museums" in Belarus will be held for the 17th time. In total, there are about 160 museums in our country. The most visited ones are the Brest Hero Fortress memorial, Gomel Palace and Garden Complex and the Great Patriotic War Museum.