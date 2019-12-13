Floral tribute laid at foot of memorial "Gates of Memory" in Trostenets, and moment of silence held

On April 11, flowers were laid at the foot of the memorial "Gates of Memory" in Trostenets, and a moment of silence was held in memory of those whose lives were cut short by the hands of fascist punishers. "Trostenets is one of Europe's largest concentration camps. Over the years of the camp's existence, Hitler's "death conveyor" took the lives of over 206,500 people: civilians, prisoners of war from the entire USSR and Jews - citizens of Poland, Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia. They were brutally tortured, shot and burned. The prisoners of the concentration camps also remember with horror what happened. And, observing the situation in the world, they say, "Europe has forgotten who liberated them from fascism."