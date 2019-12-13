3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Floral tribute laid at foot of memorial "Gates of Memory" in Trostenets, and moment of silence held
On April 11, flowers were laid at the foot of the memorial "Gates of Memory" in Trostenets, and a moment of silence was held in memory of those whose lives were cut short by the hands of fascist punishers. "Trostenets is one of Europe's largest concentration camps. Over the years of the camp's existence, Hitler's "death conveyor" took the lives of over 206,500 people: civilians, prisoners of war from the entire USSR and Jews - citizens of Poland, Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia. They were brutally tortured, shot and burned. The prisoners of the concentration camps also remember with horror what happened. And, observing the situation in the world, they say, "Europe has forgotten who liberated them from fascism."
Vikenty Klimenkov, former minor prisoner:
"Young people should be told not to admire Ukrainian nationalists. It makes me angry. They forgot what war is and what fascism is. You know Stepan Bandera and the Galicia regiment, which obeyed the Germans and fought on the side of the Nazis. "
During the Great Patriotic War there were more than 250 places of mass detention and extermination in Belarus. Today, on International Day for the Liberation of Prisoners of Fascist Concentration Camps, our task is to remember those tragic moments in history and not to let them happen.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All