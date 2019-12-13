Second surgical unit of Vitebsk Regional Oncologic Dispensary return to its usual work

In three regions of the country, the epidemiological situation allows to take some departments out of "covid mode". So, today the second surgical unit of Vitebsk regional oncologic dispensary returned to its usual work. Before that it was used for treatment of patients with coronavirus. The day before it was completely disinfected. And about 200 beds were re-profiled for routine care. This year the building underwent modernization: modern equipment, operating room, laboratory - all this allows to provide highly technical assistance to the patients.