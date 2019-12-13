3.42 RUB
Second surgical unit of Vitebsk Regional Oncologic Dispensary return to its usual work
In three regions of the country, the epidemiological situation allows to take some departments out of "covid mode". So, today the second surgical unit of Vitebsk regional oncologic dispensary returned to its usual work. Before that it was used for treatment of patients with coronavirus. The day before it was completely disinfected. And about 200 beds were re-profiled for routine care. This year the building underwent modernization: modern equipment, operating room, laboratory - all this allows to provide highly technical assistance to the patients.
We have an individual approach, we leave an individual schedule of examination, a plan of operations. We try to perform the two-invasive operations to have some impact on Covid and to give the patient the best chance to recover in the pandemic conditions.
We are ready to provide full assistance. In October, though our surgical beds were reassigned, our patients were not left without our help, without our attention. Part of the patients were sent to the Russian Center of Oncology for treatment.
Doctors note that more and more people are getting involved in the immunization campaign. Ten additional vaccination sites were opened in the north of the country.
