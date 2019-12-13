3.43 RUB
Armed Forces combat readiness check to involve forces and means capable of using nuclear warheads
Belarus continues to improve the combat readiness of our Armed Forces. Upon the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Belarus, forces and means capable of using nuclear warheads will be involved in the current inspection. According to the State Secretary of the Security Council, the inspection will be conducted against the background of exercises in Russia on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, said:
"Based on the emerging military and political situation, primarily around the Republic of Belarus, we continue to improve the issues of combat readiness of our Armed Forces. The most effective way is surprise inspections, which are carried out in conditions that are as close as possible to the real combat situation.
In accordance with the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, other troops and military formations, our forces and means capable of using nuclear warheads will be involved in the inspections. These are Iskander operational-tactical complexes and Su-25 front-line attack aircraft. To control their actions, a system has been deployed to transmit combat signals for the use of this type of weapon. This test is planned against the background of activities carried out by our colleagues and our strategic partners, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
