Ready for launch! Belarusian female cosmonaut getting ready for flight to ISS

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin have decided to provide for the flight of the first Belarusian female cosmonaut. In 4 days Minsk resident Marina Vasilevskaya will go into space. For 12 days she will work on the Russian segment of the ISS.

In 2022, Marina Vasilevskaya passed the selection within the country (more than 3 thousand applications were submitted). Then in Star City they checked the medical indicators. In July 2023 she was selected as part of the main crew. Her understudy Anastasia Lenkova held the same serious training.

The Belarusian leader was at the training in Star City, met with Marina Vasilevskaya and Anastasia Lenkova at the Palace of Independence. During the week, the director general of Roscosmos reported to Vladimir Putin on the readiness of the Belarusian cosmonaut. "She has passed all the exams and is ready for the flight."

Minsk - Baikonur is not a close route. More than 3 thousand kilometers separates them. By the way, the distance from the Earth to the International Space Station is (just think about it) 8 times less. About 400 kilometers.