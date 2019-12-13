3.41 RUB
Quality medicine developed for residents of rural areas in Minsk Region
Comprehensive and quality medicine is being developed in Minsk Region, including in rural areas. A high priority is given to outpatient clinics. Now, there are five outpatient clinics in Cherven District health care structure. Medical care to rural residents is also provided by 16 obstetrician stations. In total, Cherven health care facilities serve almost 33 thousand people.
