Quality of drinking water in Belarus. Facts and competent comments

The issue of drinking water quality in the country is indeed acute. In some areas, the iron content exceeds the norm. The most problematic areas are Gomel and Vitebsk.



The quality of drinking water is also under the special control of the Head of State and under the close attention of all the departmental bodies. In the next 5 years every Belarusian should be provided with clean water without any extra matters. For this purpose, 269 de-ironing stations were built last year. There'll be 278 more this year. Thus, by 2025, there should be 1400 mobile units across the country.



More than Br100 million was allocated for the construction: 53 million in 2019 and 53 million in 2020. This is money from the public investment program.

