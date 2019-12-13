How fugitives try to leave millions of Belarusians with no means of support

The development of our regions, industries, the guarantees that our citizens receive - all this is a painstaking work for more than a dozen years. It depends on every Belarusian and his work how well we live today and will live tomorrow. Alas, there are those who want to destroy it all and put it up for sale at a bargain price. The Lithuanian HQ has organized business on sanctions: they put pressure on foreign companies and lobby for sanctions on international platforms.. But ordinary Belarusians can become the injured party, those who stand at the shopfloor, work in the fields, in industry - in other words, those, who earn their bread by labor, which the revolutionaries do not care about.



These days, the 110th ILO conference has gathered in Geneva. The Belarusian opposition leaders are trying to impose it a document aimed at leave millions of Belarusians with no means of support: paragraph 33. They act on behalf of some trade unions and strike committees, the latter, by the way, disowned the office of Tikhanovskaya and demanded to report how she spent the money allocated to support the so-called repressed workers. Details in the feature of Ekaterina Tikhomirova.



Chaos technology



Remember, there was a Santa Babara series in the 90s? Everybody was terribly tired of it, but everyone was wondering how it would end.



This is exactly the case. The so-called democratic forces split into two camps - Lithuanian-Polish and the conditional Ukrainian. They relentlessly haggle over grants. They say that an assassination Strizhak was planned - killer Kulazhenko was hired to liquidate him.



Olga Karach: "It turns out that the murder of Andrei Strizhak was planned, through an injection in the ass."



In general, you won’t get bored with them, the plot is cooler than that of Torantino:



And the other day, near Odessa, some fugitive Belarusian revolutionaries (of the Ukrainian persuasion) attacked other Belarusian revolutionaries (those from Lithuania). As a result, the former squeezed out the equipment and the pickup truck from the latter. And why not? After all, while Tikhanovskaya's headquarters in Lithuania live dearly and richly, and they coveted of the Ukrainian kitchen garden. They opened their own "trading house" in Kiev, where Kovalevsky trades in sanctions on behalf of fancy woman Tikhanovskaya.



Vitaly Kondratenko: "One of the areas that Kovalevsky is going to promote is sanctions. That is, they want to organize a trading house and regulate trade with Belarus using sanctions to get their peace of pie."



Rumor has it that for a separate fee, Tikhanovskaya's office can remove spam attacks on foreign businesses that work with Belarusian enterprises.



The 110th International Labor Conference is taking place in Geneva these days. It will last until June 11, and now there are active sites. They have a really busy agenda. Western sanctions have already brought humanity to the brink of survival.



Supply chains have been disrupted, contracts have been broken and, as a result, the lockdown of production, which causes job losses and puts millions of people under conditions not of living, but of surviving. So they really have something to talk about there, after all, it was for this that the organization was created under the auspices of the UN, to protect the working people of the whole world, to protect their right to work, earn money and a decent existence.



But as we know, a very slippery document is being put on the agenda, the purpose of which is to leave millions of Belarusians with no means of support. And we are talking about the most ordinary hard workers.



There is such a paragraph in the Charter of the International Labor Organization, Article 33. In fact, it creates a precedent for a complete economic blockade of the state. To put it simply: he puts a stick in the wheel of your conditional bicycle, breaks all the spokes and you won’t go anywhere on it.



Myanmar



The paragraph has only been invoked once in the history of the Organization against Myanmar, in 2001. The reasons for putting 50 million people on the brink of poverty are political pressure on the working class and the overthrow of power in the country.



On the eve of the conference, the Lithuanian headquarters attacked the mail of the Foreign Ministries of foreign delegates and ministers of labor - with a "request" for everyone to contribute and help the committee make the "necessary" decision to put Belarus under the paragraph on economic blockade, but, of course, in diplomatic language.



Alpha graphics. Quote: "Annual Conference of the International Labor Organization (ILO) 2022 - please support measures against Belarus based on Article 33 of the ILO Charter."



Once again, they are "asking" to help each of the Belarusians be left with no means of support and social guarantees, because the goal is to destroy all state-owned industries and enterprises.



The letter further reads: let's do just like they once did in Myanmar, the leaders are "FOR" with the address of Sveta Tikhanovskaya’s office specified.



This is the strategy of Sveta's headquarters for 2020-2022. It was presented during the closed get-together of close friends "Conference of Belarusians of the World". But as we can see, it’s not completely closed, and not quite a get-together, so we Belarusians of the world will now have an opportunity to find out what the kitchen boys of the Lithuanian lady-cook have prepared for us.



Franak Vecherka:



We see from above this line of our internal struggle what the Belarusian society is capable of, the Belarusian civil society can do. This is something that depends more on us. But what favors in the first place creates the so-called external factor. We see that international solidarity has been mobilized, individual sanctions have been introduced. Now we are in the stage of sectoral sanctions, the isolation of the regime, and those companies that Pavel spoke about are present in this isolation of the regime. This is economic pressure, this is the demilitarization of the unrecognized regime. One way or another, this should lead to some kind of tipping point.



Among the triggers are economic pressure and the collapse of the economy.



And a certain moment is the time when Belarusian hard workers, due to circumstances created from Lithuania (such as paragraph 33), will be left without work and will be forced to go on strikes. And the way to these strikes lies through the breaking of existing contracts with the flagships of the Belarusian industry by foreign companies. They, as we know, are not willing to go to actions like cut your hand and you will be happy. Business remains business, even if governments have their own interests, covered with a screen of solidarity. But paragraph 33 will help to indicate the place of intractable business.



Franak Vecherka:



"The first thing is to tell them that this is a confrontation between the West and the East. Engage more players, enter into communication with those countries with which, under other conditions, you might not have cooperated if there was no such a need. We need to create a strong coalition of allies who, at a critical moment, when the time comes for the UN General Assembly, will vote as they should."



And this conference, by the way, took place in late September last year. And here, among the events that are possible in 2022 - how they are promoted by revolutionaries - are the Martial law or Military conflict. By the way, the strike committees were created by Yaroshuk. This, excuse me, is his kitchen garden, and not that of Tikhanovskaya. During this period of time, the resources were just being developed by Lithuania, while Franok was paving the way to her heart.



The "Belarusian Congress of Democratic Trade Unions" is a small organization, with only 10,000 signatures on paper, but Yaroshuk was the first to saddle a profitable item of the European budget "on a strike committee."



September, 2020. Letter to the General Secretary of the ITUC (International Trade Union Confederation) Sharan Barrow:



"For the first time in 20 years, our ranks are starting to grow.



We are faced with the task of working out a strategy for the further development of the Belarusian Confederation of Democratic Trade Unions. Developing and implementing such a strategy will require resources for the organization."



I ask you, dear Sharan, to help us form a special fund." With best wishes, Alexander Yaroshuk."



Let me remind you that the strikes at the leading state-owned enterprises failed in 2020. This is a statement by one of the organizers of the Belaruskali strike committee. And I emphasize, it was made not on the air of state propaganda, but on the Czech "Current Time".



Gleb Sandros, former organizer of the Belaruskali strike committee: "People are tied hand and foot with good salaries and the best social package."



Indeed, they tied their hands and feet with a social package that gives protection and guarantees to hard workers, and tortured them, according to Sandors, with good salaries. You can’t argue here, here is how the cruelty of the regime manifests itself. As for the repressions - they were not any, say the Ukrainian TV.



Tatyana Martynova: There were no mass repressions as such, with murders and torture, as say those, who tried to tell that we protest here. Like “we are such an opposition, we are beaten here”. I'm talking about the publicity of some of them. Well, I knew it was a lie. Everyone knew.



The entire protest of 2020 was built on the myth of mass cruelty, torture and repression against so-called peaceful demonstrators. Under the sauce of solidarity, they tried to arrange the same failed strikes. The same myth-making is at the heart of lobbying for sanctions by fugitives in Lithuania against our industries and enterprises.



"Dear Mr. Edwards, dear Mrs Barrow



I would like to complement the list of practical requests developed by my office together with the leadership of the Congress of Democratic Trade Unions of Belarus."



And Tikhanovskaya recommends that the International Trade Union Confederation encouraged partners of Belarusian enterprises to make a public statement against violence. The date of the letter is the end of March 2021. And further requests for companies, no way for pressure, but solely for admonishment:



Heavy industry: Bosch, Siemens, Scania, Yara International, Ameropa, Helm, Korber AG, Michelin, Continental, Bridgestone, Yokohama, Eaton, Goodyear, Nokian, Caterpillar;



Food, drinks and tobacco: Danone, Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International, Alliance One, Nestle, Systembolaget, Oettinger, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg, Food Union; Hotels: Hilton, Accor, Marriott International; Transport: MSC; Forestry: IKEA.



"Dear Svetlana," Barrow replies. "We welcome people in Belarus, who take to the streets and protest in the workplace." This is April 2021. And this is footage from April 2021.



"We support your analysis of global companies operating in the country, together with the Belarusian Trade Union Confederation ," writes sincerely theirs, Sharan Barrow.



In other words, by maintaining pressure on foreign enterprises not to work with Belarusian ones, and also to stop sponsoring culture and sports in our country. For the rights of workers, so to speak...



"Dear brothers and sisters", says the spam from Maxim Poznyakov to IndustriALL Danish trade union organization and International Transport Workers' Federation. “We are calling on the ITF to help us increase the pressure on Belarusian businesses through your ability to influence their shipping business partners, namely MSC, Maersk and Hapag Lloyd, who together cover the needs of all the raw materials and industrial enterprises of Belarus.”



Further come, as if by order, the public statements and the termination of sponsorship of sports and cultural events. And Poznyakov reports that in the countries of Europe, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Italy, the so-called democratic diasporas are storming these same companies with direct demands.



Do they lobby their interests there? And is the concern about the workers impregnated with the requirements to stop cooperation and break the existing contracts. I'm not even talking about sports and culture, although children, the disabled, yes, and just athletes - what does it have to do with it?



And in all these instances there are lists of prisoners allegedly connected with the strike. For example, accounting for the repressed activists of the trade unions. Although, to put it mildly, they have nothing to do with the working class.



Yevgeny Afnagel, nationalist from the Young Front never worked, a revolutionary with experience.



Maxim Vinyarsky is another professional revolutionary from "European Belarus", a dedicated sponger. He has nothing to do with workers.



Nikolai Avtukhovich, even this one is here. The organizer of the attacks, who is now on trial.



Remarkable and indicative is another case when the company managed to pay off from the pressure of the Lithuanian office and the "independent trade union" controlled by it. We are talking about the Norwegian Yara and Belaruskali.



20% of the global market for potash fertilizers is accounted for by Belaruskali. It is one of the major players. In other words, in order to urgently purchase such an amount of fertilizer somewhere, one would have to try hard. The pressure time is the middle of spring, a very inconvenient period, as the hot demand season is ahead. The Lithuanian headquarters starts a campaign of pressure on Yara. And so suddenly, Yaroshuk receives the Norwegian Arthur Svensen Prize. And this is 50 thousand dollars.



And Yaroshuk suddenly becomes an ardent opponent of the break in relations between the Norwegian Yara and our Belaruskali.



And one more additional income for political gypsies: to collect financial assistance for strike committees and some workers who suffered from repressions. Statement of the Strike Committee of Belaruskali. Of course, they have nothing to do with Belaruskali, but the statement itself is very revealing.



Stop fundraising on our behalf. You have absolutely no connection with the labor initiatives, with the workers inside the country, but with keep on raising finances for the labor resistance movement with maniacal persistence. Enormous sums have been collected. To whom do you collect them, how and between whom do you distribute them?! Once again you show your greed and unscrupulousness.



The essence of the conflict: Bysol and Sveta Vechorko spend their money as they see fit, while the self-proclaimed strike committee is willing to to spend it as it pleases.



We also demand to report on the finances previously received from the EU, trade union organizations in Europe and the Norwegian company Yara for the purposes of the labor movement and assistance to repressed workers of enterprises.



And further, they say that they are going to sue Tikhanovskaya.



Former associates of Tikhanovskaya, who broke away into a conditionally Ukrainian headquarters, counted: in the period from 2020 to 2022, Sveta and Franak spent 160 days on world tours and spent fabulous sums during them. At the same time, the results from trips are zero, the situation of Belarusians abroad has deteriorated very much, and the money for which Sveta was going has evaporated somewhere.



Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: Difficult situation…



- Soon it will be 2 years of your activity. What are the results of this activity?



- What kind of activity? What do you call activity?



- I don't know what you're doing...



An interesting story emerges. Europe has fed the people on its chest, whom even Mavrodi and his MMM would envy. They open their representative offices, lobby for sanctions and trade in them. And in the neighborhood, the breakaway revolutionary cells are biting their elbows, saying, "Why did it all miss our coffers?" And somewhere along the quiet Belarusian streets, a tired hard worker returns from the workshop, for whom Sveta and Franak, filling their pockets, decided: he doesn’t need a salary and social guarantees, only a saucepan, a scoop and hunger riots.



