How Belarus catching investment wave and preserving social justice
Investments from friendly countries increased by 70% in 2022. Despite the sanctions imposed by the West, Belarus remains an attractive country for investment.
The President made it clear on how to choose the right investors! We are against exploitation of our citizens, we are a highly developed society, not a banana republic. We need projects with good prosperity for our citizens.
There is a constant struggle of countries for investors in the global economy. Investments ensure economic growth, provide new jobs and technology. But provided they are the right investors, beneficial to the state and the people.
On June 22, the President held a meeting with the government on economic issues and investment.
The head of state made it clear that our country now looks attractive and competitive for investors - stability, legal protection, security, a talented, educated and hard-working workforce.
But we are not a banana republic! We need to come to us as a normal, high-tech and highly developed country.
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
