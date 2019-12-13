How Belarus catching investment wave and preserving social justice

Investments from friendly countries increased by 70% in 2022. Despite the sanctions imposed by the West, Belarus remains an attractive country for investment.

The President made it clear on how to choose the right investors! We are against exploitation of our citizens, we are a highly developed society, not a banana republic. We need projects with good prosperity for our citizens.

There is a constant struggle of countries for investors in the global economy. Investments ensure economic growth, provide new jobs and technology. But provided they are the right investors, beneficial to the state and the people.

On June 22, the President held a meeting with the government on economic issues and investment.

The head of state made it clear that our country now looks attractive and competitive for investors - stability, legal protection, security, a talented, educated and hard-working workforce.