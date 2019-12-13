PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
How does Belarus support young specialists at first workplace?

Guarantees, provided by the state for young professionals in the future, allow increasing the retention of personnel in the field - said the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. One of the most important guarantees is employment at the first job, which corresponds to the profession received. Such an employee is protected for two years. During this time, the employer has no right to dismiss the specialist for non-compliance with the position or assign a probationary period. Another guarantee from the state is a rest period of 31 days after receiving the diploma, as well as monetary support.

When a graduate gets a job, he is paid monetary support for a month in the amount of the stipend. Then there is another important guarantee, a one-time assistance in connection with moving to another place.
Valentina Maslovskaya, head of the main legal department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus

Additional support from the state is provided for young specialists in the field of agriculture, as well as those who are sent to work in the territory of radioactive contamination.


