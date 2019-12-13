Belarus celebrates Independence Day

All regions of the country have joined the Independence Day Fesrtivities: regional centers, cities and villages. This day is important for every Belarusian. We know the price of independence. For more than 30 years everyone has made an effort to make cities grow, medicine, industry and economy develop.



We have not forgotten the feat of arms of the victorious generation. Their lives were given for our peaceful skies. All day long we hear words of gratitude from the young generation and a promise to save the country we all built together.



Buinitskoye Field. This place is called the second Brest Fortress. In July 1941, the Red Army and the inhabitants of Mogilev held back the German offensive for 23 long days at the cost of their lives. It was here that the ashes of the legendary writer and photojournalist Konstantin Simonov were scattered. A moment of silence was held in memory of the heroes.



We want to preserve the unity of our society, we want to preserve our land, our country for our future. And we will do anything to achieve it. This is a special event, a holiday of the whole country.



Dozens of non-stop concerts, interactive sites for the whole family, attractions and excursions in the historic center of the city. Today Grodno is one big concert venue. And in honor of the defenders and in gratitude for the peaceful sky, flowers were laid to the monument to the soldiers-liberators.



Central Lenin Square has become a symbol of the achievements of independent Belarus. There was an exhibition of products of the country's industrial giants. Multi-ton BelAZ trucks, sports trucks, modern agricultural machinery.



Hundreds of patriots came today to lay flowers at the Eternal Flame in Vitebsk. Flowers were also laid at the bust of the Hero of the Soviet Union, Hero of Socialist Labor, Petr Masherov. Heroic events of the Great Patriotic War and postwar history of Belarus are connected with his name.



