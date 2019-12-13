How Belarus can become strong in unity with big economies of Asia and the East?

History and freedom are better measured in numbers. How much have we earned by being sovereign and in unit? What does the President's "new ideology of wealth" of Belarusians mean? How is it connected with our participation in international organizations, such as the SCO?



Alexey Avdonin about the hidden links between politics and economy.



“When we talk about history, freedom and sovereignty, it is better to evaluate the events in figures. Over the years of independence Belarus' GDP has increased more than 4 times, the growth rate every 10 years is almost 30%, GDP per capita has increased 3.3 times. This is the result of our joint work. In today's world, as before, many want to get rich at someone else's expense or receive aid/subsidies from their masters, becoming slaves.”



The President's speech at the forum marks the beginning of a new ideology of Belarusians' wealth.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“There is only one lesson: we will not be pushed to the left or to the right, we will not be pushed from the East to the West, we will not be divided and cut, if we live on our land, if we cherish it, if we give it to no one and keep our sovereignty over this territory sacred.”



The GDP of the SCO member states exceeds $21 trillion, or 25% of the global gross domestic product. The growth rate of SCO economies is higher than the world average - 2.8% against 1.7% in 2022. Belarus' membership in the SCO implies further expansion of our country's participation in investment, logistics and infrastructure projects to connect Europe with Asia - "One Belt, One Road" and "New Eurasian Land Bridge".



Belarus will have an opportunity to participate in high-tech programs, from environment to the peaceful atom and artificial intelligence. This will not only make it possible to set up modern industries in our country, but also to develop technologies. In other words, we will earn more, become richer, and thus implement the new ideology.



