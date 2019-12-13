EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusian Tennis Federation successfully fights for its rights

The hypocrisy of international sports structures reached a new stage when the Belarusian Tennis Federation made the Court of Arbitration and the head of the international association nervous. In response to the sanctions, a professional team of lawyers protested the suspension of the Belarusian national teams from the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.

The head of the Belarusian Tennis Federation, Sergei Rutenko, held a press conference in the week, where he pointed out all the positions in which the officials of the world tennis lost to our side from the legal point of view.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All