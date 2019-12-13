Refugees in border shelter at TLC face frost challenge

It is not only indifference from "human" Europe that refugees have to endure. Last night the winter made itself felt with frost of minus 13 degrees. People are waiting for a decision on their issue for already a month. The humanitarian corridor through Poland is still closed for them.



Refugees are spending another day at the border in a transport and logistics center. The European politicians are still not interested in their fate. And the weather brings new challenges. Last night the temperature dropped to minus 13 degrees C, now it is about 10˚ C below zero. If the cold gets worse, rescuers are ready to deliver frost air heaters to the camp.



Now, the people are hiding from the cold under warm blankets and plaids. In the morning they were offered hot tea and food packages. There are many children in the camp and they receive special attention from Red Cross staff and volunteers.



Volunteers also provide psychological support to the children. Today, the logistics center expects a visit of clowns, who will show a performance for the children.



