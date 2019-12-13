Experts call pandemic situation in Brest Region stable

Hospitals have all the essentials for doctors and patients. The region, like all other areas, is under the personal control of the Head of State. The epidemic is also being monitored by working groups. Specialists will monitor what is happening throughout the country. The infectious diseases department of the Brest regional hospital receives patients with complicated cases of coronavirus from the whole region. They're treated in isolated wards. There's an oxygen console next to each bed. As the doctors themselves say, this is an important condition for treating such patients. According to the doctors, there's enough room for patients. Ad hoc expert groups will also help to monitor the pandemic situation in the region. Specialists will visit all areas to really assess the situation, and, if necessary, to provide advice or practical assistance.