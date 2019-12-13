Sowing company. Weather forecasts and farmers' plans

The attention of the farmers will probably be attached to the weather forecast for the whole coming week. The weather forecasters promised off-season heat: climatic characteristics are more in line with mid-April, which means it's sowing time. Today it rained in most of the country, and by the end of the week it will get colder. Wet snow will mostly prevail. Weather conditions are not easy for villagers: sudden temperature fluctuations and returnable frosts are the most dangerous during spring field work. And many farms have already started sowing.



Due to the non-climatic winter, the schedule has shifted by two weeks, from late March to the beginning of the month.



Now three conditions are important: the soil temperature should be up to 5 degrees and higher during five days; the growth of young roots over a centimeter; preservation of internal soil moisture, because there was no snow cover, and the soil can quickly dry out.



In the current situation, due to changed weather conditions and an increase in average annual temperature, farmers are focusing on drought-resistant and highly nutritious herbs. This minimizes damage to the future harvest and maintains a constant supply of forage. Another measure is to increase the area of winter crops, as they are better able to withstand drought.



And in the south of the country - in Brest, Gomel, in some areas of Mogilev region – they have already started the sowing season.



Farms are completing the preparation of equipment, fertilization continues in the fields.



The forecasters have calculated: the average temperature this winter was 5.5 degrees above normal. It's a record in the history of meteorological surveillance. However, the Minister of Agriculture stressed today: the warming has made significant adjustments to the farmers' plans.



In areas where sowing has not yet begun, special attention is paid to the readiness of equipment. Before sowing, all tractors, especially those with high energy content, must be repaired. In each district there are inspectors of the state technical supervision. After the examination, they give the final conclusion. Thus, in Minsk Region, more than 70% of agricultural equipment is ready to enter the fields.



The President also spoke at the meeting with the Council of Ministers last Monday about the need to monitor the equipment and prevent it from being seriously worn out due to negligence.



In the Gomel Region, law enforcement officers visit agricultural enterprises every day to check the serviceability of equipment. Raids are conducted without warning to see the real picture.

