How does coronavirus affect brain?
COVID-19 infection causes long-term changes in the microstructure of the frontal gyrus and the right side of the intermediate brain. Such findings were found by medics, writes TASS referring to the press service of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
By the way, these abnormalities persisted in patients even six months after recovery. In some cases, coronavirus infection causes brain abnormalities: fever, temporary memory impairment, and reduced mental abilities.
The scientists also discovered a previously unknown type of change in the brain structure that often appears in patients after COVID-19 in mild or severe forms. They analyzed data collected using SWI imaging from 46 SARS-CoV-2 survivors and 30 healthy volunteers. The test persons had the infection six months prior to the start of the observations.
The analysis showed that COVID-19 infection altered the magnetic susceptibility and structure of several brain areas: frontal gyrus, associated white matter, and the right side of the intermediate brain. Disturbances in the frontal gyrus and white matter are associated with the development of insomnia and other behavioral disorders, while changes in the intermediate brain lead to hormonal disruptions.
So far, scientists can't say how long these changes persist or whether they cause the development of post-Covid syndrome. The follow-up observations will help answer these questions.
