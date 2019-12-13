How Latvians enjoy visa-free travel to Belarus

The passenger traffic has increased several times. After long-term coronavirus restrictions, the citizens of the neighboring EU countries have an opportunity to visit their relatives in Belarus. From April 15 to May 15, our country introduced a visa-free regime for the citizens of Latvia and Lithuania. This period coincides with Orthodox and Catholic religious holidays. Some guests take an opportunity to see Belarus. Someone comes for shopping - they are attracted by the prices and quality of Belarusian goods. Our film crew spent one day in the border region.



The decision on visa-free entry for the citizens of neighboring countries took effect on April 15 and will last exactly one month. While Latvian and Lithuanian politicians are trying to make life difficult for their neighbors, Belarus is making decisions in favor of ordinary citizens - those who have relatives and buried ancestors in the borderlands.



International checkpoint "Grigorovshchina". It is 20 kilometers off Verkhnedvinsk, and the same distance off the Latvian Kraslava. Before the visa-free regime was introduced, the number of passenger cars with EU numbers en route to our country did not exceed one and a half dozen cars per day. Now this figure has grown eight times.



Passport, green card, health insurance, negative PCR test or vaccination certificate. If the documents are in order, then the visitor is given a green light.



Denis Glebko, official representative of the Polotsk border guard detachment:



In the first three days compared to last week, we can see the passenger traffic up by 60%. The border service is ready to service in such conditions. The number of border guards has been increased. We are ready to accept any number of those citizens, who express a desire to cross the border in the designated places.



Lyudmila Meikshane and her husband are going to their small homeland. Their parents are buried in the Belarusian border village. The visa-free travel is a long-awaited opportunity for her to visit the cemetery and, of course, to see her relatives.



Ludmila Meikshane, resident of Meikshany village (Latvia):



I have 14 friends who got married in Latvia. We are all from the same village. And we all want, of course, to go home. At least clean up the graves. So we are very happy, very satisfied.



But Anatoly Morgunov goes to Belarus for impressions. Though a sophisticated traveler, he is for the first time in our country.



Anatoly Morgunov, resident of Aizkraukle (Latvia):



We decided, since there is such an opportunity, to visit our friends. Be sure to see what's new in Belarus.



Yet, if you follow the instructions of the Latvian authorities, you won’t be able to go far. It turns out that it is prohibited to fill Latvian cars with Belarusian gasoline. This is prohibited by the law of the neighboring country. Instead of wishing a good journey, each compatriot entering Belarus is given a leaflet by the Latvian border guards, where the following is written: "For the attention of persons crossing the border! Citizens, non-EU citizens, citizens of other countries with permanent or temporary residence permits! In accordance with Article 1h (1) of the Council Regulation (EC) 2021/1030 dated June 24, 2021, it is prohibited to purchase for personal use the petroleum products sold in Belarus or originating from Belarus. It makes you feel like asking: Are you serious? Are your citizens allowed to eat in Belarusian cafes? Or are they violating the fundamental principles of European democracy by ordering pancakes?



Valery Kuprienko, resident of Daugavpils, Latvia:



You have cheaper fuel. But now the Latvians have cut me off - I can't fill up a full tank and go there. A lot of people drove to get gas from you. We have 1.80 euros a liter, and you have about 70 cents.



Alexander Mironov, foreman at a gas station:



Passenger cars are refueled to a full tank. They fill up with gasoline, diesel, and natural gas. People come and say that our fuel prices are much lower than theirs.



Guests are welcome in Verkhnedvinsk, the border town. Especially the owners of commercial facilities. For example, the weekly turnover of a cheese and butter factory store rose by an order of magnitude.



Tatiana Kondratovich, senior sales clerk:



Our turnover was about 30 thousand rubles a week, and now it's over 40 thousand.



A visit to the cheese shop is in the plans of Gennady and Vija from Kraslava. Dairy and meat products can't be bought in advance - their importation is prohibited by the EU sanitary regulations. That's why they're tasting it on the Belarusian land.



Vija and Gennady, residents of Kraslava, Latvia:



We bought a local sausage and ate it with pleasure. Different taste, different products. We like Belarus very much. This time we went on a reconnaissance trip, to take a closer look. And next weekend the whole family is going to come.



Guests try to take home things for which there is no customs taboo: knitwear, panti-tights, cosmetics.



Lyudmila Tarasevich, sales clerk in a household chemicals and cosmetics store:



They buy thermal water, micellar water, serums, skin creams very well.



The neighbors also visit Belarusian pharmacies. Here medicines are cheaper and, as the guests claim, are of higher quality.



Valery Kupriyenko, resident of Daugavpils, Latvia:



You have cheaper products, which still comply with the Soviet standards. This is very important.



Olga Ivanova, resident of Latvia:



We mostly go for vitamins and fish oil.



Larisa, head of the pharmacy:



Painkillers, antihistamines. They really like our Belarusian vitamins, dietary supplements - hematogens, ascorbins in various forms.



By May holidays, there will be many more cars with Latvian license plates, the district authorities say. Visa-free travel is not only a good opportunity to spend important dates in the circle of your loved ones, but also to make sure that Belarus remains peaceful and calm.



Olga Maslovskaya, Mikhail Khristoforov, ATN.



