The military and political situation obliges us to have accurate information about the capabilities of our troops. The project "Disposition" is about how the coordinate system in the defense system of Belarus is changing.

The President of Belarus has assessed the progress in checking the combat readiness of the army in Oshmiany District and identified a number of vectors of military construction. Earlier the examination meant summarizing the results for the past period, now the troops are primarily tested for their ability to take into account the new standards. How can it be otherwise in times when sluggishness or a misstep means not lagging behind, but a missed blow? We are, you might say, already in the ring, and on thin glass. The opponent, having appointed himself as such, has gathered his forces and is waving his fists very close to us. NATO is literally standing the borders of Belarus. Good-neighborliness remains to be stimulated only by tough military professionalism. That's why vetting is now a highly conditional concept for the army.

"We are building a defense system here. We don't need to attack. I once already said somewhere: God grant us to deal with Ukraine. What other war against NATO troops? We don't need it. They are waiting for it. They're provoking us so that we respond in some way. Take throwing sabotage groups across the Ukrainian border through Belarus. Why do they do it? We don't attack, we don't do anything. They are provoking us so that we respond. They are interested in unleashing this war," said the head of state.