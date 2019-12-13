How can dollar dominance be eliminated and why is this fight so important?

Experts note: the recent summit of the EAEU in Bishkek accelerated the process of moving away from dollar use. The era of its domination is coming to an end.

Alexey Avdonin:

There is a good rule of game theory: if one decides to play against everybody, everybody plays against one. This is what is happening now. The U.S. decided to establish its power over the world deception and widespread introduction of the dollar into the financial system.

Belarus and Russia were the first to move from theory to practice. The EAEU summit in Bishkek on December 9 was fatal for the dollar. Lukashenko clearly stated that if we want to develop and be strong/independent, then we should get rid of dollar in payments for goods and services. Why is the President's speech a landmark event? Previously, the U.S. severely suppressed any initiatives aimed against the dollar.

Remember Libya? Colonel Gaddafi just mentioned the introduction of the gold dinar and he was publicly crushed, the country was plunged into chaos.

Such projects could not be carried out alone! Unification of Belarus, Russia, the EAEU, the SCO, the BRICS countries enables mankind to free itself from the shackles of the dollar and breathe freer. Now there will be no need for dollars for mutual settlements.

American banks will not be able to see our transactions, block them and get a percentage from the turnover. The National Bank has already excluded the euro from the currency basket. The world is shifting from a one-currency equivalent of value to a value-based approach: if your currency is backed by raw materials, production, goods, technologies, then it has power!

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

"The era of the dollar domination is coming to an end. The future belongs to trading blocs with settlements in national currencies. Our President made it clear at the summit: to strengthen our national currencies and economic independence, we need to develop the industrial cooperation and create industries of the future at the expense of the EAEU budget."