Lukashenko criticizes work of medical department in Belarus

"How do we treat our common people, without whom we wouldn't be in this room?" - the President asked, criticizing the work of medical authorities in the country. The meeting was held at the Palace of Independence.

Before a constructive dialogue begins, the President thanked the medics and reminded how well the system handled the pandemic. But now there are questions. We're talking about the day-to-day care of people, not about high-tech medicine, not about the work of high-profile centers, not about mortality rates, but rather about routine in hospitals, in appointments in clinics, in the provision of drugs.

"Recently, there have been a lot of signals about declining quality of care. I understand my mistake. We hold meetings where you told me about infant mortality, transplants and other exploits. That's not what the issues today is about. Today it is about how we treat ordinary people, without whom we wouldn't exist. How we treat people in the countryside, in small towns, villages. I am interested in how we work there. Why do people resent it," asked the President.

The conversation was difficult. There are complaints both about the quality of the specialists training and about the number of medical personnel in the country. Special attention is paid to medicine in the countryside. What to do with FAPs, so that the system would work, and people would not be deprived of assistance?

Irina Abelskaya, chief physician of the Republican Clinical Medical Center of the Presidential Administration: