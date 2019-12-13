3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
House of Representatives discusses how to prevent separation of Belarusians on basis of nationality, religion or social status
The National Unity Day is a symbol of solidarity and peace. The House of Representatives discussed how to prevent separation of Belarusians on the basis of nationality, religion or social status during a round table. Russians, Ukrainians, Poles, and representatives of other nationalities, Orthodox, Catholic and other religions live in Belarus. Therefore, it is important to preserve unity and stability and to rally around what really unites - this is love for the Motherland.
The photo festival "The national Unity day in the Frame" has started under the auspices of the House of Representatives. The best photos will be presented in the Parliament.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All