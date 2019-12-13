House of Representatives discusses how to prevent separation of Belarusians on basis of nationality, religion or social status

The National Unity Day is a symbol of solidarity and peace. The House of Representatives discussed how to prevent separation of Belarusians on the basis of nationality, religion or social status during a round table. Russians, Ukrainians, Poles, and representatives of other nationalities, Orthodox, Catholic and other religions live in Belarus. Therefore, it is important to preserve unity and stability and to rally around what really unites - this is love for the Motherland.



The photo festival "The national Unity day in the Frame" has started under the auspices of the House of Representatives. The best photos will be presented in the Parliament.



