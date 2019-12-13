PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
How will new Constitution affect curriculum in Belarus schools?

The curriculum of schoolchildren will change on September 1. More lessons will be given to the study of the Russian and Belarusian languages. More time will be allotted to study the rules of spelling, punctuation, and grammar. In geography, the list of geographic names will be shortened. Innovations will concern "Social Science" and "History of Belarus" - they will reflect the new Constitution.

