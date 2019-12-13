PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

How simple Ukrainians react to termination of flights to Minsk

And this is how simple Ukrainians react to the news about the termination of flights to Minsk.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All