How transition to green energy destroys German economy

For the second decade the West has been saying that oil is the planet's main curse and it is necessary to switch to renewable energy sources (wind, sun and water). True, nature itself seems to be against such brazen populism.

"Green hysteria" has hit the US and Europe, especially Germany. But everything, as we know, must be paid for. For windmills in politics, even more so.

The transition to green energy is destroying the German economy. And as always, ordinary people will have to pay. The Germans are so obsessed with the environment that even industrial giants such as BMW and Volkswagen are moving their production to the United States.

In the last two years alone, 60 industrial companies have moved production to the United States. The carbon tax of 25 euros per ton is to blame. Add 15% of the regular tax and another 5% for "solidarity".