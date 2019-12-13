3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Support to tourism in new conditions discussed by Ministry of Sport
The main task is to maintain a balance and ensure the interests of both tourists and business. According to experts, this very industry, which has become the most vulnerable, will be the last to emerge from the crisis. Only in our country, about 40 thousand citizens are employed there. To support the tourist industry, a regulatory document has been developed that should allow the industry to stay afloat and support a system that has been built for many years and is successfully functioning.
