What selection for space flight was like and what Marina Vasilevskaya could not get used to in weightlessness

The first citizen with a space mission. National project.

"This is the first cosmonaut, this is the face of Belarus. We have set a task. If you want to fly into space and want to be the face of Belarus, a cosmonaut, you understand what responsibility it is," said Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Gusakov. - If you are already selected and get into the squadron of cosmonauts, you have to endure everything there, and you can't get off the track, no matter how hard it is for you. It will be unbearable. You will say "that's it, I can't go any further. But you can't go off the course.

Several thousand applications were submitted to the National Academy of Sciences from Belarus. Ten people are close to Marina. One of them, her friend. Victoria, also a flight attendant of Belavia, was in the six strongest.

Viktoria Fidrus, Belavia flight attendant, a contender for the space flight from Belarus:

“There were two special chairs. Continuous or discontinuous cumulative impact of Coriolis acceleration. That is, these chairs were needed to determine the vestibular capabilities of a person.

There were also barocameras, when you feel that you are at a height of 5 or 10 thousand meters, lack of oxygen, dizziness, and your head should remain cold. You have to understand what's going on around you, to work at the same time.”